SA vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rain washes out first session on Day 4 in Johannesburg

The first session of Day Four of the second Test between India and South Africa has been washed off due to rain here at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium. The start of Day 4 of the ongoing second Test was delayed due to rain on Thursday morning.

"Rain has washed out first session on Day 4 here at The Wanderers. Let's hope the weather gets better. We will be back for further updates shortly," BCCI tweeted. South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and then got to a decent start as their score read 118/2 at the Stumps on Wednesday and the hosts are just 122 runs away from levelling the three-match series.

"Happy with my performance, but not completely. My wicket was crucial yesterday, would have been good if we went to stumps with only a wicket down, let's see how the games go on from here on. I'm trying my best. It was difficult to play against this attack, it hasn't been easy for us, but we will take it. We are confident, we have a crucial session coming up for us, if we don't lose a wicket early, that'll be good for us," said South Africa batter Keegan Petersen before the start of Day 4. India defeated Proteas in the first Test at Centurion and has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. (ANI)

