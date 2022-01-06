Left Menu

Jhingan rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan

PTI | Margao | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:03 IST
In a big boost to ATK Mohun Bagan's backline, India's ace central defender Sandesh Jhingan on Thursday rejoined his former club after mutually terminating his contract with the Croatian side, HNK Sibenik.

The 28-year-old was a vital cog in the Mariners' defense when they made the final of the previous ISL season but before the last transfer window, he joined the Croatian outfit -- a first for any Indian footballer.

But the former Kerala Blasters defender was dogged by a recurring calf injury and failed to make a single appearance for the Prva HNL outfit, prompting him to return to his former club.

''Sandesh Jhingan is back, the story continues,'' the club posted on its Twitter handle.

''He will play the rest of the season in green-and-maroon jersey, giving a big boost to the defense of (ATKMB coach) Juan Ferrando,'' the club said in a statement.

Jhingan had formed a solid backline with Tiri in the last season.

While Jhingan was away, Tiri was recovering from an injury as the team slipped to the bottom half after winning the first two matches, leading to the departure of their most successful coach, Antonio Lopez Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their first two matches under Ferrando, before dropping points in the last game. The club is placed third after nine rounds, in the 11-team standings.

