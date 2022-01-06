Cricket-South Africa beat India to level test series
Captain Dean Elgar led the team’s successful efforts to chase down the victory target of 240 runs, scoring an unbeaten 96 runs. The result saw the home team level the series after India won the first test in Pretoria. The last test starts in Cape Town on Tuesday.
South Africa beat India by seven wickets to win the second test near the end of a rain-restricted fourth day at the Wanderers on Thursday. Captain Dean Elgar led the team’s successful efforts to chase down the victory target of 240 runs, scoring an unbeaten 96 runs.
The result saw the home team level the series after India won the first test in Pretoria. The last test starts in Cape Town on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
