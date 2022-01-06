Left Menu

South Africa beat India by seven wickets in second Test, level series

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:29 IST
South Africa beat India by seven wickets in second Test, level series
South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Thursday.

After two sessions were lost to incessant rain, South Africa, chasing 240, came out needing 122 runs for a memorable win with eight wickets in hand.

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front with an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to take his team home in 67.4 overs.

The other crucial contributions came from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40), Keegan Peterson (28) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out off 45).

India's bowlers could not extract enough from the surface with Mohammad Shami getting the only wicket to fall on the day.

The third and final Test begins in Cape Town from January 11.

Brief Scores: India 202 and 266.

South Africa 202 and 243/3 in 67.4 overs. (Dean Elgar 96 not out Rassie van der Dussen 40; Mohammad Shami 1/55).

