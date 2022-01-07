Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico thump third-tier Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 in Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid thrashed third-tier Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 away in the Copa del Rey to reach the last 16 on Thursday. A year after Atleti suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss to Unio Esportiva Cornella in the last-32, manager Diego Simeone played a full-strength side against their neighbours, ensuring there was no chance of any surprises this time.

Matheus Cunha, Renan Lodi and Luis Suarez gave Atletico a comfortable lead in the first half. Antoine Griezmann, who came off injured, and Joao Felix wrapped up the win after the break. "Of course, the Cup is a priority for us," Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha told reporters. "You have to win regardless of who you are. The most important thing is to win and advance."

It was a solid performance by Atletico the day after holders Barcelona and Real Madrid had trouble beating lower-tier sides. On Wednesday Barca fought back to secure a 2-1 win at third-tier Linares Deportivo, while Real gained revenge for defeat by Alcoyano last year as they won 3-1 with two late goals.

They joined Sevilla, Cadiz, Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and third-tier Atletico Baleares, who eliminated LaLiga side Celta Vigo with a 2-1 win on Wednesday, in the next round. Two other top tier sides were eliminated on Thursday by lower division teams. Unai Emery’s Villarreal lost 2-1 at Sporting Gijon and Osasuna went down 1-0 at Girona, with both second-tier clubs also advancing into the last-16.

The draw for the next round will take place at the Spanish Football Federation on Friday. Lower-tier teams will be drawn first to host LaLiga sides after which it will be an open draw.

