Soccer-Villa sign Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:14 IST
Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from LaLiga side Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The agreement includes the option to make the deal permanent, Villa added.

Coutinho previously spent six years in the Premier League playing for Liverpool and will reunite with former captain Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

