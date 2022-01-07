Tennis-Australia Border Force cancel Czech player Voracova's visa - report
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:34 IST
The Australian Border Force (ABF) has cancelled the visa of women's tennis player Renata Voracova and detained her in the same immigration hotel as world number one Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open, ABC News reported on Friday.
Voracova was informed by ABF officials that she had to leave the country and it was unclear if she intended to challenge the decision, ABC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
