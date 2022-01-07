Left Menu

Tennis-Australia Border Force cancel Czech player Voracova's visa - report

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:34 IST
Tennis-Australia Border Force cancel Czech player Voracova's visa - report
Australian Border Force Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has cancelled the visa of women's tennis player Renata Voracova and detained her in the same immigration hotel as world number one Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open, ABC News reported on Friday.

Voracova was informed by ABF officials that she had to leave the country and it was unclear if she intended to challenge the decision, ABC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022