2,155 cadets participating in NCC's Republic Day camp: DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:56 IST
A total of 2,155 cadets from across the country were participating in this year's Republic Day camp of National Cadet Corps (NCC), its Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh said on Friday.

The camp began in Delhi on January 4 and will conclude on January 28.

At a press conference, Singh said the NCC continued with the training activities even during the testing time of COVID-19 pandemic. ''A lot of training was conducted online and through digital platforms. Once restrictions were eased, physical camps and practical training activities recommenced,'' he mentioned.

The Republic Day camp's cadets have been selected after several rounds of rigorous screening, he noted.

''Cadets are participating in a number of activities, which will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally,'' he said.

The camp was seeing participating of 2,155 cadets from all states and union territories, he noted.

Singh applauded NCC cadets' achievements in various sports competitions.

He mentioned that NCC cadets bagged four gold, four silver and two bronze medals in GV Mavlankar Shooting Championship 2021. PTI DSP SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

