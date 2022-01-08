Adelaide International: Monfils to face Khachanov in summit clash

Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday to enter the final of the ATP tournament. The Frenchman defeated Kokkinakis by 7-5, 6-0 in a clash which lasted for 80 minutes to enter his first ATP Tour final on Australian soil. From 5-5 in the first set, Monfils won eight straight games, before a tense 10-minute finale, for a chance to capture his 11th crown on Sunday.

His victory over the Australian wildcard sets up a final between the tournament's top two seeds; earlier in the day No.2 seed, Karen Khachanov moved closer to his first title in more than three years after a breakthrough win over Marin Cilic. Khachanov entered Saturday's semifinal with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the No.3 seed, yet emerged with a 7-6(3) 6-3 triumph. Khachanov advanced to a title match at an ATP Tour event for the first time since November 2018 at the Paris Masters (d. Djokovic). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)