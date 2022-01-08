Left Menu

Adelaide International: Monfils to face Khachanov in summit clash

Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday to enter the final of the ATP tournament.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:34 IST
Adelaide International: Monfils to face Khachanov in summit clash
French tennis player Gael Monfils (Photo: Twitter/Adelaide International). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday to enter the final of the ATP tournament. The Frenchman defeated Kokkinakis by 7-5, 6-0 in a clash which lasted for 80 minutes to enter his first ATP Tour final on Australian soil. From 5-5 in the first set, Monfils won eight straight games, before a tense 10-minute finale, for a chance to capture his 11th crown on Sunday.

His victory over the Australian wildcard sets up a final between the tournament's top two seeds; earlier in the day No.2 seed, Karen Khachanov moved closer to his first title in more than three years after a breakthrough win over Marin Cilic. Khachanov entered Saturday's semifinal with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the No.3 seed, yet emerged with a 7-6(3) 6-3 triumph. Khachanov advanced to a title match at an ATP Tour event for the first time since November 2018 at the Paris Masters (d. Djokovic). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022