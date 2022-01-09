Left Menu

AIFF condoles demise of former FIFA Referee MG Suvarna

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:14 IST
Former FIFA Referee MG Suvarna (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Football Federation condoled the demise of Madhav Gangaya Suvarna, a former FIFA referee who also acted as the former Secretary of AIFF Referees Board, and the Secretary of Gujarat FA. Besides, Suvarna had also served as an AFC Referee Assessor, and a Match Commissioner, being appointed for many International matches including assignments in AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U16 qualifiers amongst others.

"It is really sad to hear that Mr Suvarna is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message as per an AIFF release. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, in his condolence message, said, "Mr Suvarna was a great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. He was a very competent referee, a passionate instructor and a football administrator. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

