FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v India - third test
Following is a factbox on the third and final test between South Africa and India, which starts on Tuesday. WHERE?
Newlands, Cape Town (match to be played without spectators) WHEN?
Jan. 11-15. Play starts at 1030 local time (0830 GMT) MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both South Africa) TV umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe) SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: 6)
Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier Coach: Mark Boucher
INDIA (World ranking: 1) Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj
Coach: Rahul Dravid HISTORY
Previous tests in South Africa Matches: 22
South Africa wins: 11 India wins: 4
Draws: 7 Previous tests between the two nations at all venues
Matches: 41 South Africa wins: 16
India wins: 15 Draws: 10
THIS SERIES Results:
First test, Dec 26-30, Centurion Park: India won by 113 runs Second test, Jan 3-7, The Wanderers: South Africa won by 7 wickets
