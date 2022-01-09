Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona defender Garcia out for five weeks

Barcelona centre back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for five weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's 1-1 league draw at Granada, the LaLiga club said on Sunday.

Barcelona centre back Eric Garcia has been ruled out for five weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's 1-1 league draw https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-gcf-fcb-report/soccer-late-puertas-goal-gives-granada-draw-against-barcelona-idUKKBN2JI0HJ at Granada, the LaLiga club said on Sunday. The 21-year-old, who signed for the Catalan side from Premier League champions Manchester City in the close season, was forced off with the problem early in the second half and replaced by Clement Lenglet.

"(Garcia) is likely to be sidelined for around five weeks," Barca said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2443011/eric-garcia-injury-update. Barca were dealt a double injury blow on Thursday with the club reporting that defender Ronald Araujo needed surgery on his hand and midfielder Frenkie de Jong had suffered a calf strain.

Barca, sixth in the league standings with 32 points from 20 games, travel to Riyadh for their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

