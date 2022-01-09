Left Menu

Klopp cleared to return for FA Cup tie after COVID-19 absence

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 20:27 IST
Klopp cleared to return for FA Cup tie after COVID-19 absence
  • Country:
  • Australia

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will return to the dugout for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury after recovering from Covid-19.

The German missed last week's Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive and has been isolating all week.

However, having ended his spell at home he joined up with the squad at the team hotel on Sunday morning and will undertake all usual match duties at Anfield in the afternoon.

The team he is in charge of is expected to feature a number of changes, including several youth team players, as a coronavirus outbreak this week forced a 48-hour shutdown of the first-team training facility at Kirkby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022