Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: Afghanistan's warm-up matches cancelled after 'visas delays'

Afghanistan's warm-up matches for the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 have been cancelled, with the warm-up matches for England and the UAE rescheduled.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-01-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 10:13 IST
ICC U19 WC: Afghanistan's warm-up matches cancelled after 'visas delays'
Representative image (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan's warm-up matches for the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 have been cancelled, with the warm-up matches for England and the UAE rescheduled. The Afghanistan squad is yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining the necessary visas, whilst discussions attempting to resolve the issue are ongoing.

The warm-up matches in St Kitts and Nevis against England at Warner Park on January 10 and the January 12 fixture against the UAE at St Paul's have both been cancelled. England will now play UAE at Conaree Cricket Centre on January 11. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, in an official statement said: "We have been working together with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and relevant stakeholders to try and find a resolution to the problem and allow the team to travel."

"In the meantime, we have rescheduled the warm-up fixtures to ensure the teams in the region are able to continue their preparation ahead of the start of the tournament on 14 January," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022