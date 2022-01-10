NZ vs Ban, 2nd Test: Satisfying performance, wicket offered little bit of bounce, says Boult

David slew Goliath in the first test of the ongoing Test series when Bangladesh beat the reigning World Test Champions on their own soil for a landmark victory. However, this second game is proving the Goliaths were only momentarily upset, as New Zealand's Day 2 performance has given them a massive advantage in the second test. Tom Latham continued off his 186-run performance from Day 1 and ended up with a massive 252-run individual total. The Kiwis declared their innings with a team total of 521-6, and Bangladesh were up to bat.

Eyeing a reprisal of their great batting performances in the first test, Bangladesh's top-order capitulated under Trent Boult and Tim Southee's electric bowling, leaving the top-order skittled at just 11/4. Bangladesh ended with a total of 126, led by Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan. "That's the beauty of test cricket. The wicket offered us a little bit of bounce with grass on it. I took the way the boys started and take a couple of wickets there early and did not let up on the pressure and go out there and do what we spoke about. To get them to come out and lay on the front foot and bowl for each other on each end. Only half the job done, but very satisfying day today," Boult said after Day 2 came to an end.

Trent Boult ended the innings with 5-43, including his 300th Test wicket to join Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, and his new-ball partner Tim Southee among New Zealanders who have taken 300 wickets in Tests. New Zealand will return to bat to open Day 3 and look to close out this Test series to mark a grand send-off for veteran Ross Taylor, who is playing his final Test match.

Bangladesh will look to orchestrate a herculean comeback to get back into the game. Considering how they broke the odds to win the first game, they will be fighting to the end of this game. Day 3 of the ongoing Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

