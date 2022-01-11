Left Menu

Robert Durst, real estate scion convicted of murder, dead at age 78

Robert Durst, the one-time scion of a prominent New York real estate family who was serving a life sentence for murdering his confidante and friend in 2000, died in prison at age 78, his lawyer's office said on Monday. The law office of Chip Lewis did not provide details to Reuters, but Lewis told the New York Times that Durst went into cardiac arrest and died at the San Joaquin General Hospital, where he had been taken for testing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 00:48 IST
Robert Durst, real estate scion convicted of murder, dead at age 78

Robert Durst, the one-time scion of a prominent New York real estate family who was serving a life sentence for murdering his confidante and friend in 2000, died in prison at age 78, his lawyer's office said on Monday.

The law office of Chip Lewis did not provide details to Reuters, but Lewis told the New York Times that Durst went into cardiac arrest and died at the San Joaquin General Hospital, where he had been taken for testing. Durst was sentenced in October to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering Susan Berman in 2000, in a long-delayed punishment for a man who was long suspected in three murders.

Days after the sentencing, the Los Angeles Times, citing his lawyer, reported that Durst had COVID-19 and was on a ventilator. During his trial, he was being held in the USC Medical Center under the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A multimillionaire whose grandfather founded one of New York City's premier real estate companies, Durst was long a suspect in the disappearance of his first wife Kathleen McCormack, who went missing in New York in 1982. In November, a grand jury indicted him for that murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India
4
LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

LG, IBM partner to strengthen quantum capabilities in Korea

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022