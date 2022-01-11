Left Menu

Tennis-ATP welcomes court ruling allowing Djokovic to play Australian Open

ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, applauded Monday's Australian court ruling that allowed No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic to remain in Melbourne and compete in next week's Australian Open. In a statement, the organization said the dispute over Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption and related events were "damaging on all fronts." The situation highlighted the need for clearer understanding and communication of the rules, ATP said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 04:38 IST
Tennis-ATP welcomes court ruling allowing Djokovic to play Australian Open

ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, applauded Monday's Australian court ruling that allowed No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic to remain in Melbourne and compete in next week's Australian Open.

In a statement, the organization said the dispute over Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption and related events were "damaging on all fronts." The situation highlighted the need for clearer understanding and communication of the rules, ATP said. "We welcome the outcome of Monday's hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead," the group said in a statement.

Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that Australia's decision to revoke the Serbian tennis star's visa was "unreasonable" and ordered Djokovic released from immigration detention. The government has said it was still considering another way to deport him. "In traveling to Melbourne, it's clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been granted a necessary medical exemption in order to comply with entry regulations," the ATP said in a statement.

"The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open," said ATP, which faced criticism from some players for not speaking out in Djokovic's defense. The ATP added that it strongly recommends all players get vaccinated and said 97% of the top 100 players were vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022