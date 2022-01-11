Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand crush Bangladesh to level test series

Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets. Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:52 IST
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday. Bangladesh, made to follow on after being bundled out for 126 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 521-6 declared, managed 278 in their second innings to slump to a heavy defeat.

The margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for a Bangladesh side who had won https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-test-nzl-bgd-idINL4N2TK3I2 the opening test in Mount Maunganui by eight wickets. Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets.

Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.

