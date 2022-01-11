Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career

Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for 162.5 million rupees. it's been a fun ride," Morris said on Instagram.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:04 IST
Cricket-South Africa all-rounder Morris calls time on career
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris Image Credit: ANI

Bowling all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from cricket on Tuesday, calling time on a career that saw him represent South Africa 69 times across all formats. The 34-year-old made his debut for South Africa in 2012 and went on to play four tests, 42 One-Day Internationals and 23 Twenty20 internationals, taking 94 international wickets and scoring 773 runs.

He last played for South Africa in the 2019 ODI World Cup, in which he was their highest wicket-taker with 13. Morris also earned million-dollar deals in the Indian Premier League on multiple occasions, becoming the most expensive buy in the tournament's history in February 2021 when he returned to the Rajasthan Royals for 162.5 million rupees. ($2.20 million)

"Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small ... it's been a fun ride," Morris said on Instagram. Morris added that he would be taking up a coaching role with the South African franchise Titans. ($1 = 73.8950 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022