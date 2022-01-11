Left Menu

ISL: Won't get carried away with recent form, Mumbai's Des Buckingham

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham felt his team's reaction to Bengaluru FC's opening goal wasn't upto the mark and it cost his side the match.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 15:04 IST
Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham (Photo/ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham felt his team's reaction to Bengaluru FC's opening goal wasn't upto the mark and it cost his side the match. The Blues thumped the Islanders 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium on Monday with all three goals coming in the first half.

The defeat means Mumbai City FC are now winless in their last five matches and their position in the top four is very much vulnerable. Buckingham however refused to get too bogged down by their recent slump in form and expressed faith in his players to turn things around. Buckingham in the post-match press conference said: "No, I think we started pretty well in the first ten minutes. But the reaction to the goal they scored wasn't as it should be. The first half got away from us and the third goal just before half-time knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. I was very happy with the second half. But the first half got away from us and that's where we lost the game."

Talking about Mumbai City form, the coach said: "We won't get carried away with where we are right now the same way we didn't when he won five out of six. It's the same group of players and we are very capable of playing that style of football and we did in patches in the second half. It's just making sure that we prepared as well as we can for Kerala Blasters FC as that will be another good game for us to get back on track." Mumbai City FC will next clash with Kerala Blasters on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

