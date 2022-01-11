Left Menu

Last week's performers, Bopanna and Sania bite dust in Adelaide-2 event

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:01 IST
Last week's performers, Bopanna and Sania bite dust in Adelaide-2 event
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran Indian tennis players Sania Mirza and Rohan Boapnna, who enjoyed good runs on the Pro circuit last week, bowed out of the second Adelaide ATP and WTA events after first round defeats with their respective partners, here on Tuesday.

Sania and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, the second seeds, lost the opening round of the WTA 250 event 3-6 3-6 to Czech pair of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in 61 minutes.

They had reached the semifinals last week.

At the men's event, Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin lost their first round 4-6 6-3 3-10 in 69 minutes to Americans Steve Johnson and Austin Krajicek, who served extremely well and handled returns smartly. Bopanna had won the men's doubles with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Bopanna made too many errors in the Super Tie-Breaker, in which they fell behind 1-6 from where it was extremely tough to make a comeback.

Both Bopanna and Sania will now play at the season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022