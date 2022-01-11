Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli returns to form with 79 but India bowled out for 223

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:56 IST
Cricket-Kohli returns to form with 79 but India bowled out for 223

India captain Virat Kohli returned to form with a well-constructed 79 but the touring side were bowled out for 223 after tea on the first day of the decisive third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli played almost a lone hand, though he did receive support from number three Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 43 as the visitors won the toss and elected to bat under overcast skies. South Africa bowled tight lines and lengths and will be pleased by their efforts, seamer Kagiso Rabada the pick of the bowlers with 4-73.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen continued his fine form with 3-55 on a helpful wicket in Cape Town as both sides seek victory to win the series that is locked at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022