Cricket-Kohli returns to form with 79 but India bowled out for 223

India captain Virat Kohli returned to form with a well-constructed 79 but the touring side were bowled out for 223 after tea on the first day of the decisive third and final test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli played almost a lone hand, though he did receive support from number three Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 43 as the visitors won the toss and elected to bat under overcast skies. South Africa bowled tight lines and lengths and will be pleased by their efforts, seamer Kagiso Rabada the pick of the bowlers with 4-73.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen continued his fine form with 3-55 on a helpful wicket in Cape Town as both sides seek victory to win the series that is locked at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)