SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: 275 good total on Cape Town pitch, says Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Team India could have scored more runs but is hopeful that their bowling attack can turn things around in the third and final Test against South Africa, here at Cape Town.

Updated: 12-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:59 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Team India could have scored more runs but is hopeful that their bowling attack can turn things around in the third and final Test against South Africa, here at Cape Town. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with a knock of 79 as India was bundled out for 223 in the first innings of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday.

"It is a true pitch. There is enough in it for the bowlers but if you apply yourself, if you are set then you get value for your shots. I thought it is a very good cricketing pitch. You are never set and need to know which shot to play and which shot to avoid, when you are in you have to make it count which I couldn't do but like Virat did," Pujara said before start of play on Day 2. "You might feel there's not enough when a partnership is building but there's one ball which can do a bit and can surprise you as a batter even when you are set. We definitely should have scored 30-40 runs but we are confident in our bowling line-up. If we bowl in the right areas then we can restrict them. I think 275 is a good total on this pitch," he added. (ANI)

