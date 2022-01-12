Left Menu

SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Bumrah scalps five as visitors gain 14-run lead

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 209 in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:15 IST
SA vs Ind, 3rd Test: Bumrah scalps five as visitors gain 14-run lead
Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 209 in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday. With South Africa getting bundled out for 209, India took a slender 14-run lead, and now Virat Kohli would be hoping that his batters put forward a more grinding performance with the bat.

Resuming the third and final session on Day 2 at 176/7, Keegan Petersen and Kagiso Rabada added three more runs to the total before Petersen (72) was sent back to the pavilion by Bumrah. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier added 21 more runs to the total, but this partnership was cut short by Shardul Thakur as he dismissed Rabada (15), reducing South Africa to 200/9. In the end, Proteas were bowled out for 209.

On the opening day of the Test, India was bowled out for 223 with skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with a knock of 79. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets for the Proteas. Brief Scores: India 223; South Africa 209 all out (Keegan Petersen 72, Temba Bavumam 28; Jasprit Bumrah 5-42). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022