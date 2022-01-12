Left Menu

Over 1 crore likely to perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti: Sonowal

12-01-2022
The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations and is hopeful to see more than a crore people's participation against the target of 75 lakh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In a virtual press meet on Wednesday, Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19.

''It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep the coronavirus at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore,'' he said.

''The Ministry of Ayush has launched this programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Narender Modi,'' Sonowal said.

Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates mind and body. ''Yoga effects on molecular genetics are being studied,'' he said.

All leading Yoga institutes, both from India and abroad, Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many government and non-government organizations are participating in this worldwide programme.

Celebrities and sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of the SAI (Sports Authority of India) will also participate in the programme, the statement said.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14, it added.

The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

