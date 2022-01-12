Left Menu

Soccer-USWNT to kick off 2022 with training camp in Austin

With no internationals scheduled during the Jan. 19-28 camp, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will use the opportunity to have more intense sessions to kick off a year in which they hope to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. "Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a national team environment," Andonovski said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:10 IST
Soccer-USWNT to kick off 2022 with training camp in Austin
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

The U.S. women's national team will have 10 members of the squad that won bronze at last year's Tokyo Olympics for their first training camp of 2022 next week in Austin, Texas. With no internationals scheduled during the Jan. 19-28 camp, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will use the opportunity to have more intense sessions to kick off a year in which they hope to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a national team environment," Andonovski said in a statement on Wednesday. "We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we'll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team."

The camp marks the return of several World Cup and Olympic veterans who did not make the trip to Australia last November for the final two matches of 2021, including goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Kelley O'Hara, midfielder Samantha Mewis and forward Mallory Pugh. The only player on the roster earning her first call-up to the USWNT is 2021 National Women's Soccer League Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman, a 19-year-old forward who is still age-eligible for the 2022 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

The world champions play their first matches of the year at next month's SheBelievesCup when they face the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland in a four-team tournament being held in Carson, California and Frisco, Texas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022