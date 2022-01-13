Harris out, Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes test

Left Menu

Marcus Harris has been cut from Australias lineup for the fifth Ashes test against England and Usman Khawaja will open the batting with David Warner.The day-night test begins Friday at Hobart.

Marcus Harris has been cut from Australia's lineup for the fifth Ashes test against England and Usman Khawaja will open the batting with David Warner.

The day-night test begins Friday at Hobart. Australia won the first three matches in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to clinch the series and retain the Ashes before the teams played to a draw in Sydney.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed Harris' omission on Thursday, while also saying fast bowler Scott Boland's place in the XI was subject to a fitness test. Boland hurt his ribs while tumbling onto the pitch during a bowling mishap in the Sydney test.

Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser will be called into Australia's lineup if selectors or doctors decide there is too much risk involved in picking Boland, who didn't bowl during Wednesday's training session.

After scores of 3, 9 not out, 3 and 23 in the first two tests, Harris' place in the side came under scrutiny.

The opener bounced back with an impressive 76 in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne to retain his place for the fourth test in Sydney. But scores of 38 and 27 were not enough to keep his spot as Khawaja scored 137 and 101 not out in his two innings.

England was expected to name its starting team later Thursday.

