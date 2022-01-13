Soccer-Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton
Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds ($27-34 million). The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists.
Aston Villa have completed the signing of French international left back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2022/january/13/villa-announce-lucas-digne-signing on Thursday.
Digne, capped 43 times by France, last played for the Merseyside club on Dec. 1 in the 4-1 home defeat by rivals Liverpool. ($1 = 0.7280 pounds)
