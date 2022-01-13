Left Menu

Soccer-Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton

Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds ($27-34 million). The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:57 IST
Aston Villa have completed the signing of French international left back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2022/january/13/villa-announce-lucas-digne-signing on Thursday. Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds ($27-34 million).

The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists. Digne, capped 43 times by France, last played for the Merseyside club on Dec. 1 in the 4-1 home defeat by rivals Liverpool. ($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

