Hockey India announces core probable group for senior women's team

Hockey India on Friday announced the core probable group for the senior women's team that will play major international tournaments this year. The core probable group was selected following selection trials held in SAI, Bengaluru for a group of 60 who were called-in on the basis of their performances in various national level events.

While the 18-member Indian Women's team will be travelling to Muscat, Oman for the upcoming Women's Hockey Asia Cup, the remaining players from the core group will stay on at the camp and continue to train for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha next month. The core group features a mix of veterans such as Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, and Monika, along with young players like Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Preeti Dubey, and Rajwinder Kaur.

Speaking about picking a new-look core group, India Women's Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "It is time for us to start afresh and plan for the future. We have grown over the past year with our experiences in Tokyo and we must continue to develop, and grow in the coming years, ahead of Paris 2024. "The upcoming camp is important for us to recognize the players who are ready to showcase their skills on the biggest stages, and also to work on the areas where we need to improve upon," the coach added.

List of players: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Rashmita Minz, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppo, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Upasana Singh, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Preeti Dubey, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan In Rehabilitation Camp: Rani, Reena Khokhar, Manpreet Kaur (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)