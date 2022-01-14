Sportspersons need scientific training; there is need to formulate syllabus, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said well-qualified coaches need to provide scientific training to the sportspersons. Participating virtually in the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay programme, CM also added that there is a need to 'formulate a syllabus and guide' for the athletes.

India is currently hosting the 16th official Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games till January 15. The Queen's Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games. The Relay started on October 7, 2021 at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. The Baton is currently on an incredible 294-day journey through all nations and territories of the Commonwealth, arriving back in England in July 2022.

"Well qualified coaches need to provide scientific training for the sportspersons," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. "Sportspersons need training from the best coaches. There is a need to formulate a syllabus and guide them accordingly. The state government is committed to provide necessary assistance to achieve the goals of Amrita Sports Project."

"The Commonwealth Federation comprising 72 nations has provided the forum for exchange of views on various domains. The sporting events are being organised to strengthen the bonding among the youth. Over 6000 sportspersons are taking part in this once in a 4-year event," he added. "The baton has arrived in India after traversing 9000kms. Four mega cities have been given the opportunity to receive the baton and it is happy to note that Bengaluru is one among them."

"Prime Minister Modi has given new thought and dimension to the sporting world. Sporting events are being held regularly under the 'Khelo India' programme. 'Jeeto India' programme has given big boost and inspiration for the sportspersons. This has enabled India to win the highest medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Sports need a lot of encouragement," Bommai said. "The state government has given importance for empowerment of the youth. A new Youth Policy is being formulated. It is like a boon for sports in Karnataka as a sportsperson himself is our Governor, Thavar Chand Gehlot. It is commendable that the Karnataka Olympics Association has been giving a big boost for sports," CM said.

The Queen's Baton for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth arrived in the national capital on Monday. Common Wealth Games officials handed over the baton to Indian Olympic Association's officials at the airport. The games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, 2022. (ANI)

