Dabang Delhi KC aim comeback, Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba

Dabang Delhi KC will be aiming for a comeback as they take on Haryana Steelers in the first match of the third Triple Panga night of Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.Delhi have looked a disjointed unit in the absence of their star raider Naveen Kumar and will need to organise their defence against the impressive raiding trio of Haryana.The second match will see in-form UP Yoddha take on struggling Telugu Titans.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:32 IST
Dabang Delhi KC aim comeback, Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Dabang Delhi KC will be aiming for a comeback as they take on Haryana Steelers in the first match of the third Triple Panga night of Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Delhi have looked a disjointed unit in the absence of their star raider Naveen Kumar and will need to organise their defence against the impressive raiding trio of Haryana.

The second match will see in-form UP Yoddha take on struggling Telugu Titans. The Yoddha defence has looked strong in their recent outings and will fancy their chances against the winless Titans. U Mumba will lock horns with defending champions Bengal Warriors in the final match of the night. Mumbai are desperately seeking inspiration with raider V Ajith Kumar injured and will hope their experienced defence step up against Warriors' Maninder Singh.

Naveen Kumar might recover from his injury in time for Delhi's match against neighbours Haryana. But it is important that Delhi develops a Plan B that can be executed when Naveen is off the mat. Their experienced defenders such as Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar have given away far too many points while the likes of Ajay Thakur and Vijay have struggled with the raids.

Delhi's strategy of hoping Naveen will outscore the opposition got severely exposed against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Steelers will draw confidence from that result especially after the comeback they produced in their previous outing to clinch a tie against UP Yoddha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

