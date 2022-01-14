Left Menu

Soccer-Global transfer spend decreases for second successive year - FIFA

The study showed that the total spend across the global game for the previous year was $4.86 billion (USD) down from $7.35 billion in 2019 and $5.63 billion in 2020. However, the total number of transfers increased from 17,190 in 2020 to 18,068 in 2021, with clubs opting to hire more out-of-contract players. The amount spent by women's clubs on transfers was $2.1 million, an increase of 72.8% compared to 2020 ($1.2 million).

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:56 IST
Soccer-Global transfer spend decreases for second successive year - FIFA

The amount spent on player transfers in international football fell for a second year in a row to its lowest for five years as the impact of the COVID pandemic continued to be felt across the game, according to figures released by FIFA on Friday. The study showed that the total spend across the global game for the previous year was $4.86 billion (USD) down from $7.35 billion in 2019 and $5.63 billion in 2020.

However, the total number of transfers increased from 17,190 in 2020 to 18,068 in 2021, with clubs opting to hire more out-of-contract players. "This means that while all clubs needed to freshen up their squads, clubs were not as eager to pay transfer fees, and therefore the total transfer fees hit a five-year low in 2021," the report said.

English clubs were the highest spenders in international transfers with a total spend of $1.386 billion, and completed seven of the 10 biggest deals in 2021, with Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of 97.5 million pounds ($133.88 million), topping the list. The top 10 transfers generated close to 15% of the total spending on transfer fees in 2021.

While spending on players in women's soccer remains a tiny fraction of the men's game, the FIFA study showed that growth in activity continued despite the pandemic. The amount spent by women's clubs on transfers was $2.1 million, an increase of 72.8% compared to 2020 ($1.2 million). ($1 = 0.7283 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022