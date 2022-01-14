Odisha FC sack head coach at midway stage

Odisha FC on Friday sacked their head coach Kiko Ramirez with immediate effect at the halfway stage of the Indian Super League.

The club have managed just two wins in their last seven matches and slipped to ninth place in the 11-team standings. But with seven points separating the top nine teams, Odisha FC still have a chance for the last-four berth.

''Odisha FC has terminated Head Coach Kiko Ramirez's contract. This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the club owners and management have taken lightly,'' the club said in a statement.

''After lengthy deliberation and consideration amongst the club's technical committee, it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

''The Club would like to thank Kiko for his efforts and wish him the best for the future. The Club shall make further announcements in due course.'' Odisha FC face NorthEast United FC in their next outing on January 18.

