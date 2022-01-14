Soccer-Morocco overcome Comoros to log second win at Cup of Nations

Morocco proved too strong for the Comoros Islands at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, winning 2-0 to stay top of Group C and ensure progress to the last 16 of the finals in Cameroon. Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck on the final whistle to ensure the win, after Youssef En-Nesyri had a penalty saved.

The score should have been significantly more one-sided had Morocco taken all their chances as they overwhelmed the tournament debutants at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Morocco now have six points while Comoros have yet to open their account. Gabon and Ghana play their second Group C match at the same stadium later on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

