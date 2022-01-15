Soccer-Canada's Davies to miss three W.Cup qualifiers with heart muscle issue

Left Menu

The news is a blow for a Canada side that lead the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with six matches left and four teams in contention for three direct berths. Earlier on Friday, the speedy 21-year-old left back, who tested positive for COVID-19 this month, was ruled out nL1N2TU0W6 "for some time" by Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann after signs of mild myocarditis were detected.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies will miss three CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers due to signs of heart muscle inflammation after he contracted COVID-19, Canada Soccer said on Friday. The news is a blow for a Canada side that lead the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with six matches left and four teams in contention for three direct berths.

Earlier on Friday, the speedy 21-year-old left back, who tested positive for COVID-19 this month, was ruled out nL1N2TU0W6 "for some time" by Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann after signs of mild myocarditis were detected. Davies will miss games against Honduras (Jan. 27), the United States (Jan. 30) and El Salvador (Feb. 2).

Canada are unbeaten in CONCACAF's final round of qualifiers and lead the standings after eight games with 16 points ahead of the United States (15 points), Mexico and Panama (both 14).

