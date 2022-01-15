Left Menu

India Open: Two shuttlers forced out after a positive COVID test

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday confirmed that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 07:51 IST
India Open: Two shuttlers forced out after a positive COVID test
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday confirmed that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022. The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final. Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The semifinals of the competition starts today. On Friday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament at the KD Jadhav Stadium.

Sindhu defeated Ashmita Chaliha in the straight sets of 21-7, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes. Apart from Sindhu, shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap were among others who made their way into the semis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022