Great world player in the making, reminds of Gundappa Viswanath: Shastri on Petersen

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lavished rich praise on Keegan Petersen, saying the South African batter reminded him of the legendary Gundappa Viswanath.Petersen proved to be a crucial member of the South African team that defeated India 2-1 in the just-concluded Test series.The batter scored twin fifties in the third Test in Cape Town and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.Keegan Peterson KP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:40 IST
Ravi Shastri Image Credit: Twitter(@RaviShastriOfc)
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lavished rich praise on Keegan Petersen, saying the South African batter reminded him of the legendary Gundappa Viswanath.

Petersen proved to be a crucial member of the South African team that defeated India 2-1 in the just-concluded Test series.

The batter scored twin fifties in the third Test in Cape Town and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series.

''Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND,'' Shastri tweeted.

Regarded as one of the best batters during his era, the right-handed Viswanath, who played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, possessed supple wrists which he used to great effect in playing square cuts. The 28-year-old Petersen is also equally wristy.

Shastri also said 'KP' was a great initial, referring to the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, one of the most captivating batters. Petersen ended the three-match series with 276 runs in six innings, including three crucial half-centuries.

