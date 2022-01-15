Time to get things started, says Haaland as Dortmund put pressure on striker to make decision on future

Erling Haaland said that Borussia Dortmund are pressuring him to make a decision on his future and therefore "it is time to get things started". The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the most sought-after players in world football currently and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Speaking after he scored twice in Dortmund's 5-1 win against Freiburg on Friday, Haaland admitted he was unable to fully focus on football amid the pressure campaign from his club. "The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund," Haaland told Viaplay.

"But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football. But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon." "I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind. Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now," he added.

A brace apiece from Thomas Meunier and Erling Haaland and a super Mahmoud Dahoud strike helped Borussia Dortmund to a clinical victory against Freiburg that reduces the gap at the top of the table to three points. (ANI)

