India Open 2022: Duo of Chirag, Satwik storm into finals

Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the finals of the ongoing Indian Open 2022, which is part of the BWF World Tour tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Stadium here on Saturday. The Indian pair defeated French duo of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger in the straight sets of 21-10, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 37 minutes.

Earlier in the day, shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out after losing against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the straight sets of 24-26, 9-21 in a match that lasted for 52 minutes. Lakshya Sen made his way into the finals of men's singles after defeating Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in the semi-finals on Saturday. He has reached the first Super 500 final of his career.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be going against Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semi-final clash. (ANI)

