BCCI, selection committee 'respect' Kohli's decision to move on from captaincy role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday congratulated Virat Kohli on an outstanding career as Team India's Test Captain. Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

"The BCCI and the selection committee respects his decision to move on from the captaincy role and has full confidence that he will continue to contribute as a player and help Indian cricket attain greater heights," BCCI in a statement said. Virat has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82. As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

Under his leadership, Team India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021. Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests. Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI, said: "I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely. He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: "Virat Kohli has been one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. His record and contribution towards the team as a leader has been second to none. To lead India in 40 Test wins is proof that he led the side with aplomb. He led the team to some of its finest Test match wins in India and overseas - including Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa - and his efforts will inspire the fellow and upcoming cricketers who aspire to represent the country. We wish Virat the best for the future and hope that he will continue to make memorable contributions on the field for the Indian team" Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI: "A cricketer like Virat comes once in a generation and Indian cricket is fortunate to have him serve the team as a leader. He captained the side with passion and aggression and played a pivotal part in many of India's memorable wins at home and abroad. We wish him the best for his career ahead."

Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI: "With his never-say-die attitude, Virat gave his all to the side as leader and his fabulous record as a captain speaks for that. From the moment he became India's Test captain, he made sure that India always strives for excellence and dominates world cricket. While Virat - the batsman - remained a powerhouse, Virat - the captain - did not leave any stone unturned, powering the team to some of its finest performances across the globe. I wish him all the very best for the future." Jayesh George, Joint Secretary, BCCI, said: "Virat will go down in the history of cricket as one of the finest cricketers and captains to have ever graced the game. He captained the side with grit, determination and played a massive part in shaping India's future as a cricket team. We are sure that Virat will continue to play a massive role as a player and as one of the most experienced members of the side." (ANI)

