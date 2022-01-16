Left Menu

ISL: SC East Bengal replace goalkeeping coach Cleevely with Mihir Sawant

SC East Bengal have replaced goalkeeping coach Leslie Cleevely with Mihir Sawant for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:28 IST
ISL: SC East Bengal replace goalkeeping coach Cleevely with Mihir Sawant
Mihir Sawant (Image: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal have replaced goalkeeping coach Leslie Cleevely with Mihir Sawant for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. Mihir is a seasoned goalkeeping coach, having helped Gokulam Kerala FC win the I-League.

The 34-year old joins the Red-and-Gold Brigade from Mohammedan Sporting, following spells with Jamshedpur FC and Churchill Brothers. "I am happy to be part of SC East Bengal, one of the biggest clubs in Indian football. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. We have some amazing goalkeepers in our squad, and I am looking forward to working with them and helping the team get better," Mihir said in a statement as per SC East Bengal.

Mihir replaces Cleevely, who joined the club at the start of the season and was with the team for the first 11 games. SC East Bengal take on FC Goa on January 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022