Ashes: Burns departs, England need 203 runs to win fifth Test (Tea, Day 3)

England need 203 runs to win the fifth Ashes Test against Australia with more than seven sessions left in the match.

ANI | Hobart | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:34 IST
England need 203 runs to win the fifth Ashes Test against Australia with more than seven sessions left in the match. England went to Tea break on Sunday a 68/1 after folding Australia for 155 in the second innings.

Chasing 271, England got off to a good start before Cameron Green removed Rory Burns just at the cusp of Tea break. Burns and Zak Crawley stitched a 68-run stand for the first wicket. In the first session on Sunday, Wood's maiden five-wicket haul in Ashes had helped England stage a comeback on Day 3.

Wood picked four wickets in the first session on Day 3 as Australia went to the Dinner break with eight down for 141. The hosts were 121/8 before Alex Carey helped Australia extend the lead to 256 in the second innings. In the second session, Australia were eventually bowled out for 155 with Wood picking six wickets in the second innings.

Resuming Day 3, Australia didn't have a great start as Wood wreaked havoc and dismantled the hosts' middle order. Wood's spell in the first session on Sunday has ensured England remain in the game after getting bowled out for 188 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: Australia 303 and 155 (Alex Carey 49; Mark Wood 6-37 Stuart Broad 3-51); England 188 all out and 68/1 (Zak Crawley 32*, Rory Burns 26) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

