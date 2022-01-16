Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Djokovic

Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)