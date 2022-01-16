Left Menu

Tennis Australia says it respects court decision on Djokovic

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:45 IST
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) said on Sunday it respected the decision of Australia's Federal Court to uphold Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation which has ruled the defending champion out of the Australian Open.

"Tennis Australia respects the decision of the Federal Court," TA, the organisers of the Grand Slam, said in a statement.

