U-19 WC: Impressive England bowl out below-par Bangladesh for 97

England produced a lethal bowling effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 97 in a Group A match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Left-arm pacer Joshua Boyden was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of four for 16, while right-arm fast bowler Thomas Aspinwall scalped two wickets, giving away 18 runs.

Besides, Tom Prest (1/5), Fateh Singh (1/29) and James Sales (1/29) took a wicket each.

Defending champions Bangladesh's decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 26 for five by the 14th over.

Bangladesh made a slow start to their innings before losing their first wicket -- Mahfijul Islam -- in the fifth over.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets thereafter and were tottering at 51 for nine by the end of the 25th over.

Bangladesh's struggle from the onset can be gauged from the fact that only four of their batters managed double digit scores, with last man Ripon Mondal top-scoring with a 41-ball 33-run unbeaten knock. He hit five boundaries and one six during his innings.

Bangladesh's highest partnership was forged by the last wicket duo of Mondal and Naimur Rohman (11). They shared 46 runs to take Bangaldesh close to the 100-run mark.

With nothing to lose, Mondal used the long handle to great effect to score some runs alongside Rahman. Brief scores: Bangladesh: 97 all out in 35.2 overs (Ripon Mondol not out 33; Joshua Boyden 4/16, Thomas Aspinwall 2/18).

