Australian Open: Rafa wins in three sets

Federer is not playing due to his lengthy recovery from right knee surgery, and nine-time champion Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday due to problems with his visa, his COVID-19 vaccination status, and a court hearing which didnt go his way.Nadal is also bidding to become the second man in the Open Era and only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:54 IST
Rafael Nadal Image Credit: ANI
Rafael Nadal has renewed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Marcos Giron. Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied with 20 major singles titles each. Federer is not playing due to his lengthy recovery from right knee surgery, and nine-time champion Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday due to problems with his visa, his COVID-19 vaccination status, and a court hearing which didn't go his way.

Nadal is also bidding to become the second man in the Open Era — and only the fourth man — to win each of the four Grand Slam singles titles twice. Djokovic completed the double by winning his second title at Roland Garros in 2021. Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only other men to have won each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

