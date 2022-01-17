Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2022
Second part of PKL to start from Jan 20
The second part of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on January 20, tournament organisers Marshal Sports announced on Monday.

The second part which comprises 33 matches will go on till February 4.

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match on Thursday, while Bengaluru Bulls will clash with Patna Pirates in the second match of the day.

The ''rivalry week'' of PKL will be held from January 31 to February 4.

''The upcoming 33 matches, including the rivalry week, will be followed by the penultimate round of further 33 matches that will complete the full 132-match round-robin stage. This will be followed by the play-off round and thereafter the Season 8's grand finale,'' a media release said.

PKL successfully completed 66 matches constituting the first half of the league stage of the ongoing eighth season.

