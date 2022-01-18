HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1630 MEDVEDEV BEGINS WITH BIG WIN

Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev began his quest to become the first Russian man to win the Australian Open title since Marat Safin in 2005 with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win over Henri Laaksonen. READ MORE:

1608 HALEP DOWNS FRECH Former Australian Open finalist Simona Halep moved into the second round with a 6-4 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech. Up next for the 14th seed is American qualifier Katie Volynets or Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

1520 FERNANDEZ FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE Leylah Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at the U.S. Open last year, crashed to a stunning 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis on 1573 Arena.

1516 RUUD WITHDRAWS WITH ANKLE INJURY World number eight Casper Ruud, who was scheduled to play Alex Molcan, pulled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury sustained during practice.

"I tried everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately I've decided that I'm not 100% ready and I will not be able to play 100% like I have to ... That's the final decision," said Ruud, who was replaced in the draw by Roman Safiullin. 1421 RUBLEV, SCHWARTZMAN POWER INTO SECOND ROUND

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who reached the quarter-finals last year, sealed a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Gianluca Mager. Joining the Russian in the next round is Diego Schwartzman following his 6-3 6-4 7-5 victory over Filip Krajinovic. Roberto Bautista Agut, the 15th seed, also advanced with a 7-6(2) 6-4 5-7 6-1 win over Stefano Travaglia.

1413 SWIATEK HANDS DART BAGEL EN ROUTE TO VICTORY Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to cruise into the second round with a 6-3 6-0 win over British qualifier Harriet Dart. The seventh seed takes on Rebecca Peterson in the second round.

Earlier, 2020 quarter-finalist Anett Kontaveit beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3. 1342 STOSUR COMES FROM BEHIND TO BEAT ANDERSON

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur began her 20th and final Australian Open singles campaign with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 win over Robin Anderson. Stosur is set to finish her singles career after the Grand Slam but will continue to play doubles in 2022. "Man, that was incredible," said Stosur. "That's a match I'm going to remember forever, probably one of the best singles matches I've played in a long time. To do it today, at home... it wasn't going to be the last. Happy to have another one."

1248 MUGURUZA MOVES PAST BUREL Third seed Garbine Muguruza got her campaign underway with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Clara Burel. The 2020 runner-up faces Alize Cornet in the second round after the Frenchwoman beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3 6-3.

1230 KVITOVA CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova fell at the first hurdle with a 6-2 6-2 loss to Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea.

1105 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO Play at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on day two of the year's first Grand Slam.

The temperature was hovering just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 21 forecast.

