Premier League: Burnley's rearranged fixture against Watford postponed

Burnley's rearranged fixture against Watford at Turf Moor, due to be played on Tuesday has been postponed, the Premier League announced on Monday. The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application with the club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, injuries, and representation at the Africa Cup of Nations.

This follows Burnley's home match against Leicester City on Saturday being called off. "The League apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who would have attended or watched the game - we are fully aware that postponements disappoint clubs and fans. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority," PL in a statement said.

The Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. (ANI)

