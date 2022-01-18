Left Menu

PREVIEW-Tennis-Red-hot Barty faces Bronzetti in Australian Open second round

World number one Ash Barty will continue her quest for a maiden Australian Open title and end the country's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's singles champion when she takes on qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:32 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Red-hot Barty faces Bronzetti in Australian Open second round
  • Country:
  • Australia

World number one Ash Barty will continue her quest for a maiden Australian Open title and end the country's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's singles champion when she takes on qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday. Barty, who is looking to emulate Chris O'Neil's 1978 feat, set the tone with a devastating 6-0 6-1 victory in her opener against Lesia Tsurenko and will be the overwhelming favourite against her Italian opponent in their first meeting.

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka, who returned to Grand Slam competition after a tumultuous 2021 season, will continue the defence of her crown against American Madison Brengle in the second round. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will look to go beyond the second round in Melbourne for the first time when she faces Wang Xiyu while Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa are all in action looking to reach the third round.

With Novak Djokovic absent from the tournament, 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal remains the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw and will take on German Yannick Hanfmann on Rod Laver Arena. Third seed Alexander Zverev faces local favourite John Millman while last year's Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will play American Stefan Kozlov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022