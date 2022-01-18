England make 320/7 against Canada, SA stopped at 231/9 by Uganda despite Brevis hundred

Captain Tom Prest struck a run-a-ball 93 as former champions England piled up a massive 320 for seven against minnows Canada in a group A league match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Prest hit 10 boundaries in his entertaining innings though he missed a century by just seven runs after 1998 edition winners England were asked to bat first.

Coming at number three after England were 26 for 1 in the seventh over, Prest shared a 90-run stand for the second wicket with opener George Thomas (52) to lay the foundation of a big total. William Luxton (41 off 32 balls) and George Bell (57 off 37 balls) played aggressive innings down the order to take England well past the 300-run mark.

For Canada, Kairav Sharma was the most successful bowler with three scalps for 51 runs while Sheel Patel (2/52), Parmveer Kharoud (1/34) and Ethan Gibson (1/63) were the other wicket takers.

Brevis hundred in SA's 231/9 against Uganda ============================ Dewald Brevis smashed a century but South Africa were restricted to 231 for nine by Uganda in their group A match in Port of Spain.

One-down Brevis, who struck 11 fours and one six during his 110-ball knock, played a lone hand as he did not get any support from his team-mates except for his captain George Van Heerden (36) after South Africa opted to bat. The duo stitched 74 runs for the third wicket to ensure that South Africa reach close to 250-run mark.

Pascal Murungi and Juma Miyaji took three wickets apiece while Yunusu Sowobi, Joseph Baguma and Edwin Nuwagaba got one each. PNG bowl Afghanistan out for 200 ====================== Katenalaki Singi grabbed four wickets as PNG shot Afghanistan out for 200 in a group C match at Diego Martin.

Singi (4/18) ripped through the Afghanistan middle-order after Rasan Kevau (3/23) rocked the top-order with three wickets upfront.

Opting to bat first, the Afghans suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced to 40 for three in the eighth over.

A 105-run stand between captain Suliman Safi (62) and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (45) for the fourth wicket revived their innings, but the lower-order batters fell in quick succession and the team was all out in 38.2 overs.

